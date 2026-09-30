 Thackeray Brothers To Hold Joint March Against Election Commission On October 4
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Thackeray Brothers To Hold Joint March Against Election Commission On October 4

MNS chief Raj Thackeray and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray will jointly lead a march in Mumbai on October 4 regarding concerns raised over the functioning of the Election Commission of India. The march will begin from Byculla and conclude at CSMT, where a public meeting is planned near the civic headquarters.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, September 30, 2026, 12:14 AM IST
Thackeray Brothers To Hold Joint March Against Election Commission On October 4
Thackeray Brothers To Hold Joint March Against Election Commission On October 4 |

Mumbai: MNS chief Raj Thackeray and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray will jointly lead a march in Mumbai on October 4 against the functioning of the Election Commission of India (ECI). Addressing a joint press conference on Tuesday, Raj Thackeray said the march would begin at 10 am from near Richardson & Cruddas Company in Byculla and proceed towards CSMT, where a public meeting will be held near the Mumbai civic headquarters.

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Raj said the protest would not be restricted to any political party and all parties, including those in power, would be invited to participate. “There will be no political party flags. Everyone will carry the Tricolour,” he said, adding that the protest would focus on concerns over the Election Commission’s functioning and issues related to elections and EVMs. He said the future course of action would be decided after the October 4 march.

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