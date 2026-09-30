Mumbai: BEST Rejigs 14 Bus Routes From October 5; Eight To Get AC Services, One Scrapped

BEST will modify routes, add peak-hour services and introduce AC buses on eight routes across Mumbai from October 5 | FPJ

Mumbai, September 29, 2026: The BEST administration will introduce major changes to its bus network from October 5, rejigging 14 routes, scrapping one low-demand service and converting eight ordinary routes into AC services. The changes cover key areas including Ghatkopar, Andheri, Borivali and Sion.

Routes To Be Modified

Three services from Majas depot — A-22, A-35 and A-39 — will now terminate at SEEPZ instead of the depot. A-30 will be extended from Ramabai Nagar through Ghatkopar and Vikhroli depot, while A-419 and A-427 will operate from Ghatkopar depot towards Sangharsh Nagar and Filter Pada.

A-433 will be extended up to the JVPD bus station instead of terminating at Andheri station. Additional services will be introduced on A-42, A-245 and A-276 during peak hours. A-471, connecting Ghatkopar to Borivali East, will be discontinued due to poor response.

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Eight Routes To Get AC Services

Eight routes, including 153, 223, 242, 249, 266, 312, 423 and C-505, will get AC services. BEST said the changes are aimed at improving frequency and easing crowding.

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