Swastika Infra Lists At Rs 200 With 8.10% Premium, Shares Extend Gains To Hit Upper Circuit On BSE And NSE

Swastika Infra |

Mumbai: Swastika Infra Ltd made a positive stock market debut on Wednesday, September 30, with shares opening at Rs 200 on both the BSE and NSE, an 8.10 per cent premium over the Rs 185 IPO issue price.

The stock extended its gains after listing and reached the upper circuit limit on both exchanges. The company’s market valuation stood at Rs 716.35 crore.

The Rs 200 opening price translated into a listing gain of Rs 15 per share for investors allotted shares at the issue price.

The identical debut prices on the BSE and NSE were followed by further advances during trading, taking the stock’s gains over the IPO price beyond 13 per cent.

Shares Hit Upper Circuit

On the BSE, Swastika Infra shares climbed to Rs 209.95, a gain of 13.48 per cent over the issue price, before reaching the upper circuit.

On the NSE, the stock rose to Rs 210, representing a 13.51 per cent increase over the IPO price and the highest trading level permitted for the day.

These gains refer to the Rs 185 issue price, rather than the Rs 200 listing price.

IPO Subscription At 7.60 Times

Swastika Infra’s Rs 161 crore public offering received subscription of 7.60 times on Friday last week.

Investors submitted bids for 4,81,51,260 shares against the 63,35,001 shares available, reflecting demand exceeding the number offered.

Non-institutional investors recorded the strongest response, subscribing 18.50 times their quota. The retail investor portion attracted subscription of 5.39 times.

Qualified institutional buyers subscribed 3.22 times their allotted portion, completing participation across the three investor categories.

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Fresh Issue And Offer For Sale

The IPO included a fresh issue aggregating up to Rs 128.50 crore and an offer for sale of up to 17,50,000 equity shares.

The public offering carried a price band of Rs 175–185 per share. The final issue price was set at the upper end of that range.