Green Asia Impex Revises IPO Price Band, Issue Closing Extended To October 1

Green Asia Impex cuts its IPO price band to Rs 84-Rs 89. |

Mumbai: Green Asia Impex Limited has revised the price band for its initial public offering (IPO) to Rs 84-Rs 89 per equity share and extended the subscription deadline to October 1, 2026.

The agri-processing and export company’s IPO opened for subscription on September 24. Its shares are proposed to be listed on the NSE Emerge platform.

Issue Size And Lot

At the revised upper price band of Rs 89, the fresh issue is valued at Rs 52.46 crore, while the offer for sale (OFS) stands at Rs 6.88 crore. The total issue size is approximately Rs 59.34 crore.

The lot size is 1,600 shares, while investors must bid for a minimum of 3,200 shares and thereafter in multiples of 1,600 shares.

Up to 30 percent of the offer is reserved for qualified institutional buyers. Non-institutional and retail investors will each receive at least 35 percent.

Where Funds Will Go?

Green Asia Impex plans to use fresh issue proceeds to fund capital expenditure for a proposed seafood processing facility, including the purchase and installation of plant, machinery and equipment.

The remaining proceeds will be deployed towards general corporate purposes and issue-related expenses.

Seafood And Chilli Business

The company processes and exports frozen shrimps and dried chillies, serving domestic and international markets.

Its exports reach seven countries, including China, Kuwait, the US, Malaysia, the UK, Vietnam and Thailand. The company has also been recognised as a Two Star Export House by the Directorate General of Foreign Trade.

Its shrimp processing facility has installed capacity of 10,800 MTPA, comprising 7,200 MTPA of block freezing and 3,600 MTPA of IQF capacity.

FY26 Financials

Revenue from operations increased to Rs 383.80 crore in FY26 from Rs 338 crore in FY25.

EBITDA stood at Rs 25.23 crore with a 6.57 percent margin, while profit after tax came in at Rs 15.61 crore, translating into a 4.07 percent PAT margin.