SS Retail Sets The Market Ablaze On Debut, Stock Jumps Nearly 51 Per Cent After Listing

SS Retail Sets The Market Ablaze On Debut |

Mumbai: SS Retail Limited delivered a strong stock market debut, with its shares listing at a premium of nearly 51 per cent over the IPO issue price of ₹424.

The stock began trading on the BSE at ₹639.10, representing a listing gain of 50.73 per cent. Investors allotted shares at ₹424 earned a notional gain of ₹215.10 per share.

The premium reflected strong buying interest following the company’s heavily subscribed initial public offering.

NSE Listing Delivers 47 Per Cent Gain

On the National Stock Exchange, SS Retail shares opened at ₹624, marking a premium of 47.16 per cent over the IPO price.

The difference between BSE and NSE opening prices reflected price discovery across the exchanges. After listing, the company commanded a market capitalisation of ₹4,590.34 crore.

IPO Subscribed Over 103 Times

The ₹500-crore SS Retail IPO received an overwhelming response, closing with a subscription of 103.30 times last Friday.

The offer was priced within a band of ₹403–₹424 per share. Shares were allotted at the upper end, highlighting demand during bidding.

Fresh Issue And OFS Details

The public offer comprised a fresh issue of shares worth up to ₹360 crore and an offer for sale valued at ₹140 crore.

Funds raised through the fresh issue will flow to SS Retail, while proceeds from the OFS will be received by selling shareholders. The components together took the total IPO size to ₹500 crore.

What Does SS Retail Do?

SS Retail operates a multi-brand retail chain focused on mobile phones, electronic accessories and other consumer electronics products.

The strong listing places SS Retail among notable IPO debuts on Dalal Street. However, investors should distinguish listing-day gains from long-term business performance and evaluate the company’s financial position, growth prospects, competition and valuation before making investment decisions.