Trading Holiday: Will Indian Stock Markets Remain Closed On Monday For Ganesh Chaturthi, Check Remaining Holidays In 2026

Indian stock markets will remain shut on September 14 for Ganesh Chaturthi | AI-generated representative image.

Mumbai: Indian stock markets will remain closed on Monday, September 14, 2026, on account of Ganesh Chaturthi. According to the BSE holiday calendar, there will be no trading in the equity and equity derivatives segments for the entire day.

Trading will also remain suspended in the currency derivatives, NDS-RST and tri-party repo segments.

Commodity Markets To Open In Evening

Commodity markets will follow a different schedule. The morning session in BSE's commodity derivatives and Electronic Gold Receipts (EGR) segments will remain closed, while trading will resume in the evening session.

On MCX , the morning session from 9 am to 5 pm will remain closed for Ganesh Chaturthi. However, trading will resume from 5 pm in the evening session.

Five Trading Holidays Left In 2026

After Ganesh Chaturthi, five regular stock market holidays remain in 2026.

October 2, Friday: Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti

October 20, Tuesday: Dussehra

November 10, Tuesday: Diwali Balipratipada

November 24, Tuesday: Prakash Gurpurb, Sri Guru Nanak Dev Jayanti

December 25, Friday: Christmas

BSE's equity, equity derivatives and currency derivatives segments will remain closed on these days.

In commodity markets, both sessions will remain closed on October 2 and December 25. On Dussehra, Diwali Balipratipada and Guru Nanak Jayanti, the morning session will remain closed but trading will resume in the evening. MCX will follow a similar morning and evening session schedule.

Muhurat Trading On Sunday

Diwali Laxmi Pujan falls on Sunday, November 8, this year. According to BSE and MCX information, a special Muhurat Trading session will be conducted on the day.

The timings for the special trading session will be announced separately.

Therefore, while equity and currency markets will remain completely shut on Monday for Ganesh Chaturthi, commodity traders will be able to trade once the evening session begins.

Ganeshotsav Begins On September 14

Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations will begin on Monday, September 14, with the installation of Lord Ganesha idols in homes and public pandals, marking the start of the nearly 10-day Ganeshotsav.

Read Also Stock Markets To Remain Shut For 3 Days Next Week As April 14 Holiday Extends Weekend Trading Break

The main celebrations will conclude with Ganesh Visarjan on Anant Chaturdashi on Friday, September 25. However, depending on family traditions, some devotees immerse the idols after one-and-a-half, three, five or seven days.

Ganeshotsav is celebrated with particular grandeur in Maharashtra, especially Mumbai and Pune, where large public pandals, elaborate idols and massive immersion processions are major attractions.

The festival is also celebrated enthusiastically in Goa, Karnataka, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, while large-scale Ganeshotsav celebrations have become increasingly common across several other parts of India.