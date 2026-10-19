'How Can The General Public Feel Safe?': Zeeshan Siddique Questions Mumbai’s Security After Tiger Shroff Firing, Recalls Father's Killing | file pic

Mumbai: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLC Zeeshan Siddique questioned Mumbai’s security arrangements after a firing incident involving actor Tiger Shroff, alleging that repeated threats and attacks pointed to serious lapses in the state’s law enforcement and intelligence systems. Siddique asked, “If actors, politicians, and businessmen are not safe in Mumbai, how can the general public be?”

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Speaking to news agency ANI on Sunday, Siddique claimed that he had received four death threats in the past two months, but his security cover had not been increased. He questioned whether authorities were waiting for a more serious incident before taking action, and called on the state government to adopt stringent measures to protect citizens.

Received 4 Threats In 2 Months: Zeeshan Siddique

“I have received four threats in the last two months, yet my security has not been increased. Is the government waiting for Zeeshan Siddique to be shot before they consider enhancing security? This is deeply unfortunate, and I believe the government must take the strictest possible measures,” he said.

Siddique’s remarks came after Mumbai Police reported that three to four rounds were fired at Tiger Shroff’s vehicle on Sunday as the actor was leaving a ground in the city. A large crowd had gathered to see the actor when shots were allegedly fired at his car from within the crowd.

According to police, Shroff escaped unhurt and did not sustain any gunshot injuries. His driver, however, reportedly sustained injuries in the firing. The incident falls under the jurisdiction of Juhu Police Station.

Questioning the recurring incidents of violence targeting prominent personalities, Siddique said such attacks were eroding public confidence in the state’s security apparatus. He described the situation as an intelligence failure and said the government must be held accountable.

“It is deeply unfortunate that such incidents are happening to actors and politicians alike. This represents an intelligence failure, and the government must be held accountable,” he said.

Seeks Justice In Baba Siddique Murder Case

Siddique also reiterated his demand for further investigation into the murder of his father, former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique, who was shot dead on October 12, 2024. He said the family was still awaiting justice and called for authorities to establish the full conspiracy behind the killing.

He said his family had approached the US government seeking the return of fugitive gangster Anmol Bishnoi to India for questioning, alleging that Mumbai Police had not yet had the opportunity to interrogate him.

“My family and I have urged the US government to facilitate the return of Anmol Bishnoi to India. Despite this, the Mumbai Police have not even had the opportunity to interrogate him,” he said.

Siddique also called for the questioning of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who is lodged in Gujarat, to determine the alleged masterminds behind his father’s murder. “It is crucial to uncover who the mastermind was,” he said.

With the firing at Shroff’s vehicle bringing security concerns back into focus, Siddique questioned how ordinary citizens could feel protected if prominent personalities continued to face threats and attacks. He urged the state government to take concrete steps to strengthen public safety and restore confidence in law enforcement.

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