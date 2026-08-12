Mumbai: NCP MLC Zeeshan Siddique Receives Death Threat Again; Baba Siddique Murder Accused Sends Audio | @zeeshan_iyc

Mumbai: NCP (Ajit Pawar faction) leader and MLC Zeeshan Siddique has once again received a death threat. The threat was allegedly issued by Zeeshan Akhtar, a wanted accused and one of the key suspects in the Baba Siddique murder case, through an audio message sent directly to the MLC.

This is the second death threat allegedly received by Siddique from Akhtar within a week. The Mumbai Police have launched an investigation into the matter. Confirming the threat, Zeeshan Siddique said the matter was extremely serious and that he had informed Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Mumbai Police Commissioner Deven Bharti about the threat.

In the latest audio message, the caller allegedly claimed to be Zeeshan Akhtar from the Rohit Godara gang and threatened to kill Siddique soon. The caller allegedly said that he had decided two years ago that after killing Baba Siddique, he would target his son Zeeshan.

The audio message also allegedly warned Siddique not to seek the support of his sister and challenged him to approach the police himself. The caller reportedly said that whenever he killed Siddique, he would do it personally.

A similar threat was allegedly issued by Zeeshan Akhtar last week. Following that threat, Siddique's sister had lodged a written complaint with the Bandra Police. The latest threat has prompted the Mumbai Police to begin a fresh probe into the source and authenticity of the audio message.

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