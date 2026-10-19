Tiger Shroff Could Have Been Shot At Point-Blank Range, But Shooter’s Gun Jammed, Probe Reveals |

Mumbai: Actor Tiger Shroff may have narrowly escaped being shot at point-blank range during the firing at his BMW sedan in Mumbai's Juhu, as the weapon allegedly used by one of the attackers jammed when he attempted to fire at the actor through the passenger-side window, sources have revealed.

According to sources familiar with the investigation, forensic findings indicate that the attackers used a country-made pistol, also known as a 'copy piece', during the attack. Of the seven rounds allegedly fired at Shroff’s vehicle, five struck the car while two missed.

Shooter Attempted Firing From Close Range

After firing the fifth shot, the shooter positioned near the passenger-side window reportedly approached the vehicle and attempted to shoot Shroff from close range. However, the weapon allegedly malfunctioned.

The attacker is said to have attempted to fire twice but was unable to do so because the gun had jammed, potentially preventing a direct attack on the actor. The two shooters then fled on a motorcycle allegedly kept ready by a third accomplice, according to sources.

The firing took place around 7 pm on Sunday as Shroff was leaving a ground in Mumbai. A large crowd had gathered to catch a glimpse of the actor when the attackers allegedly opened fire at his BMW sedan, targeting its front windshield and a side window. Shroff escaped unhurt, while a man identified as Firdaus sustained a gunshot wound to his left hand and was admitted to Nanavati Hospital.

Accused Allegedly Conducted Reconnaissance Before Attack

Cops suspect that the accused conducted reconnaissance before carrying out the attack. Sources said the shooters had waited near Pushpa Park for around 45 minutes before opening fire.

After the shooting, they allegedly travelled towards Andheri West railway station and abandoned the motorcycle at a blind spot near a police beat chowky. They are suspected to have later moved towards Surat, sources said.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Juhu Police have recorded the statement of Firdaus, who is undergoing treatment at Nanavati Hospital. Both the Mumbai Police and the Mumbai Crime Branch are investigating the case. According to police, 15 teams have been formed to trace the accused and establish the sequence of events leading up to and following the firing.

Bishnoi Gang Link Under Investigation

Police have initiated the process of registering a case involving charges of attempt to murder and provisions of the Arms Act against Anmol Bishnoi, Anil Pandit, Harman Sanghu and three unidentified persons, sources said. Anil Pandit allegedly claimed responsibility for arranging the firing on behalf of the Bishnoi gang, while Shubham Lonkar may also be named as an accused, according to sources.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/