Delhi Police Register Case Over Threat To Magistrate During CJP Leaders' Bail Hearing; Party Alleges Delay

ANI

Delhi Police registered a non-cognisable report (NCR) against unidentified persons on October 18 after a Special Executive Magistrate (SEM) alleged receiving a death threat amid proceedings concerning the release of Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) co-convenors Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka.

The development came as the party accused authorities of delaying the duo's release from judicial custody and alleged that their surety documents were rejected on vague grounds. The police, however, denied deliberately delaying the proceedings, saying the prescribed procedures had to be followed and the alleged threat required attention.

According to India Today and ThePrint, the police registered an NCR following a complaint from the magistrate. Other reports, other media houses reported and , described the action as an FIR. The precise nature of the case should be confirmed from the police record.

Magistrate Alleges Threat During Bail Proceedings

The alleged threat came up during the October 18 hearing at Mandir Marg police station in New Delhi, where the SEM was considering the release of Das and Ranka.

According to reports, the magistrate informed those present that he had received a threatening message linked to the proceedings. The matter subsequently became a key focus of the hearing, with police initiating action against unidentified persons.

Further details about the message and the identity of the person who allegedly sent it were not immediately available.

The alleged threat emerged amid a dispute over the delay in deciding the release plea of the two CJP leaders, who have been lodged in Tihar Jail since being remanded to judicial custody on October 14.

CJP Alleges Deliberate Delay In Release

CJP legal head Ratna Singh alleged that the hearing, scheduled for around noon, was delayed for several hours because the SEM did not enter the courtroom at the expected time.

Speaking about the proceedings, Singh said the legal team had been waiting since 11 am and alleged that the SEM, who was also described as an Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), did not arrive to preside over the hearing until around 5 pm.

She further claimed that four people who had stood as sureties for the two leaders were rejected on vague grounds, despite the legal team maintaining that the required verification had been completed.

Singh also questioned why the alleged threat became the central issue during the proceedings instead of the merits of the release plea. She alleged that the development diverted attention from the question of whether Das and Ranka had fulfilled the requirements for release.

The CJP has accused the authorities of deliberately prolonging the leaders' detention and indicated that it would consider further legal action.

Police Deny Deliberate Delay

Delhi Police denied allegations that the release proceedings had been deliberately delayed, maintaining that due procedure had to be followed while examining the surety documents.

According to Hindustan Times, a senior police officer said the submitted surety bonds had procedural issues and could not be accepted without the necessary checks. The officer also said the magistrate's reported receipt of threatening messages had necessitated caution while the matter was examined.

The alleged threat is being investigated, while the question of the two leaders' release remained unresolved in the latest reports.

Why Are Saurav Das And Ashutosh Ranka In Judicial Custody?

Das and Ranka were remanded to five days of judicial custody on October 14 after being detained for allegedly entering Jantar Mantar, which had been denotified as a designated protest site, and unfurling the national flag.

According to police, the two leaders had violated the conditions of an earlier peace bond. The magistrate's order cited alleged violations of lawful directions and concerns over maintaining public order.

The CJP, however, has maintained that the action against its leaders was unjustified and has sought their release.

The dispute over the alleged threat and the delayed proceedings has added another layer to the ongoing legal battle over the detention of the two party leaders.