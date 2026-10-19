'Today Tiger Shroff, Who Is next?': AICWA Demands Strictest Action Against Gangsters After Shots Were Fired At Baaghi Actor

On Sunday night, shots were fired at Tiger Shroff in Mumbai while he was leaving a ground after playing football. The actor reportedly has not sustained any serious injuries, but his driver was shot. The incident has shocked one and all, and Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Eknath Shinde, visited the actor's house to meet him. After the incident, All Indian Cine Workers Association shared a statement on X (Twitter) and demanded the government take the 'strictest action against gangsters'.
AICWA raises concerns over safety
In the statement, they questioned, "Today Tiger Shroff, who is next?" The statement further read, "The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) is shocked and deeply anguished by the firing on Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff in Mumbai's Juhu area, in which one person was hit by a bullet. Tiger Shroff, whose life could easily have been lost in the attack, narrowly escaped."
In their statement, they further wrote about the other attacks on celebrities like Salman Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Kapil Sharma's cafe, and Rohit Shetty. They further wrote, "When a celebrity is not safe in the heart of Mumbai, how can an ordinary Mumbaikar feel safe?"
AICWA mentioned that the government and the police have failed to stop these attacks and to protect the people of Bollywood, and the industry needs real protection.
AICWA's demands
AICWA, in their statement, have listed down five demands:
1) Take the strictest possible action against the gangsters behind these attacks, in the only language they understand.
2) Arrest the shooters and also those who ordered the firing, without delay, and break the extortion network.
3) Provide adequate security and protection to film personalities and their families.
4) Fix accountability for the repeated failure to prevent these attacks.
5) Restore the confidence of Mumbai's citizens and the film fraternity in law and order (sic).
AICWA warns against underworld fear
"Mumbai will not be allowed to go back to the underworld days of the 1990s. Bollywood will not work in the shadow of fear (sic)," the statement by AICWA's president, Suresh Shyamlal Gupta, concluded.
Tiger has not yet shared any statement about the firing incident.