FPJ Exclusive | 'Repeal CAA, we won't have a problem with NPR': Prithivraj Chavan to Modi govt

The contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) had set off a chain of protests across the country. Taken in conjunction with the National Population Register (NPR) and National Register of Citizens (NRC), many see it as going against Article 14 of the Constitution.

In Maharashtra, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had said that "No one has to worry if CAA gets implemented."

CAA and NRC are different and NPR is different. No one has to worry if CAA gets implemented. NRC is not there and will not be implemented in the state," Thackeray had tweeted, adding that NPR will happen in the state as there is nothing controversial about it.

Speaking to the Free Press Journal on Friday, Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan said that the party was only against the Citizenship Amendment Act.