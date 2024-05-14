Crowdfunding Helps 23-Month-Old Child Get ₹17.5 Cr Injection Flown From US To Jaipur | | IANS

Jaipur: A 23-month-old child was administered Zol Genesma, injection worth Rs 17.50 crore at JK Lone Hospital in Jaipur on Tuesday. Dr. Priyanshu Mathur, in-charge of the Rare Disease Unit in the hospital, and his team administered the injection which was imported from America.

The child Hridayansh suffers from a rare disease called Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA), which required these injections to treat it. The crowdfunding helped the family to arrange the money for this injection.

The parents told that the child diagnosed with the disease six months after the birth. Hridayansh was born by cesarean delivery and did not have any problem at the time of birth. He used to move his body well for 6 months. After 6 months, when the family members tried to make him stand with some support, he was unable to stand.

The treating doctor Dr. Priyanshu Mathur said that due to this disease, muscles start becoming weak. The child has difficulty in walking. Now the child will be kept under observation for 24 hours.

Hridayansh's family is from Masari, Alwar. His father Naresh Sharma is SHO in Maniya (Dholpur) police station and was unable to arrange the money, but the Rajasthan police and others helped him. Top officials of Rajasthan police and education department released an appeal to their employees to help the child.

A campaign was launched on social media to buy injections. Indian cricketers Deepak Chahar and Sarfaraz Khan had also appealed to save Hridayansh's life.

The child's maternal grandfather Naresh Kumbaj thanked all for their support. 'Thank you very much for everyone's cooperation. Police officers also helped Hridayansh, considering him as his son. Thanks to those who helped in this campaign. Now pray for the health of the child,' said Naresh.