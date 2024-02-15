Lupin Launches Ganirelix Acetate Injection In United States

Lupin gets US FDA nod | Image credit: Wikipedia (Representative)

Mumbai-based Pharma major Lupin Ltd on Thursday said it has launched Ganirelix Acetate injection indicated to women undergoing certain fertility treatments following approval from the US health regulatory.

The US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) had approved Ganirelix Acetate injection, 250 mcg/0.5 mL, single-dose prefilled syringe and the same has been launched in the US market, Lupin said in a regulatory filing.

What is Ganirelix Acetate Injection ?

It is a generic equivalent to the reference listed drug (RLD), Ganirelix Acetate Injection, 250 mcg/0.5 mL of Organon USA LLC.

The injection is indicated for the inhibition of premature Luteinizing Hormone (LH) surges in women undergoing controlled ovarian hyperstimulation.

The injection has some common side effects, which includes redness or pain at the injection site reactions (pain, redness, or irritation), headache, mild nausea, stomach pain, tiredness, pelvic pain (similar to menstrual cramps), or vaginal bleeding.

Ganirelix Acetate injection had estimated annual sales of USD 87 million in the US, Lupin said citing IQVIA MAT December 2023 data.