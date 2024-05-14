Horrific VIDEO: Husband Thrashes Man, Forces Him To Drink Urine & Eat Poop For Running Away With his Wife In UP's Budaun

Shocking incident from UP's Buduan | X

In a horrific incident in UP's Budaun, a man was forced to drink urine and eat human excreta as "punishment" for running away with the wife of another person. The man was forced to parade with a "garland of shoes" in his neck by the husband of the woman with whom he had eloped. Shockingly, the entire incident was caught on camera and nobody came forward to help the man. The incident took place on Buduan's Faizganj Behta area.

A video of the abhorrable incident was shared on social media platform by local news handles.

The video showed people, even kids around the man when he was walking with garland of shoes in his neck.

Taken Hostage

According to local reports, the man had eloped with a woman who was already married. Both of them had escaped to Himachal Pradesh so as not to get caught.

However, the woman's husband learnt about the two living in Himachal and tracked them down. He also held the youth and the woman hostage and then subjected the man to the humiliation.

Shocking Lethargy By Police

According to a report, the youth had complained about the incident to the police. However, it is only after the video went viral that the police registered a case. Even now, the accused have not been caught and are roaming free. Police said that it had got the medical examination of the youth done and that a case has been filed under appropriate sections and that investigation is underway.