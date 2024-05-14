'Chal Nikal Maa Ki C***': BJP's Hyderabad Candidate Madhavi Latha Abused In Police Presence By Alleged AIMIM Supporters; Shocking Video Surfaces

BJP Candidate Madhavi Latha |

A day after the fourth phase of polling in the Lok Sabha election on May 13, a shocking video surfaced on the internet showing a crowd protesting against Kompella Madhavi Latha, the BJP candidate from Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency in Telangana. The crowd used abusive language against Latha while the police tried to disperse them.

The video, which has been shared by right-wing supporters, shows Latha, flanked by security personnel, talking to someone on the phone in the middle of a busy street. The video then shows a group of men shouting at Latha, telling her to leave the location.

A man wearing a blue shirt can be heard abusing the BJP candidate, while she remains calm during the commotion.

Disclaimer: Abusive language has been used in the video, viewers discretion is advised.

⚠️Language⚠️



Abuses being hurled at BJP's @Kompella_MLatha by radicals during her routine visit to the pooling booths yesterday, by radicals.



No apparent provocation in the video. Seems Owasi gang has been shaken by her popularity

"Aye, chal nikal maa ki chu*t teri," the man shouts at Madhavi Latha.

A moment later, a police officer in uniform comes forward to take control of the situation. Other officers join him in an attempt to disperse the crowd.

Despite police intervention, the crowd continues to hurl abuses at the BJP candidate.

Madhavi Latha booked for asking Muslim women voter to show faces and IDs

Notably, a case was filed against Madhavi Latha on Monday, after videos showed her demanding burqa-clad voters to show their IDs and check their faces. The case was registered in Malakpet Police Station for violating Representation of People Act and interfering with the electoral process.

High-octane contest in Hyderabad

The BJP fielded Madhavi Latha to take on AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi in their 'pocket borough' of Hyderabad.

Latha, 49, has a background in NCC cadets and political science, and serves as the chairman of Virinchi Hospital in Hyderabad, which was founded by her husband Vishwanath.

Latha has been vocal about her Hindutva stance, which could been seen through her public interaction and speeches.

Asaduddin has held the seat since 2004, following his father Sultan Salahuddin Owaisi, who was previously elected from the constituency.

Asaduddin Owaisi won the 2019 Lok Sabha elections by a significant margin. Gaddam Srinivas Yadav is the BRS candidate for this high-profile Lok Sabha seat.