'Asaduddin Owaisi Is A Person Who Shoots Everybody,' Says BJP Hyderabad Candidate Madhavi Latha Amid Bow-Arrow Controversy

Hyderabad: A week after BJP candidate from Hyderabad Lok Sabha seat invited massive criticism over her gesture of enacting the sequence of aiming a bow and arrow while campaigning for Lok Sabha Elections 2024, Madhavi Latha has raised the issue of the AIMIM complaint against her and slammed Asaduddin Owaisi. Madhavi Latha said, "He is a person who shoots everybody. Nobody would want to shoot anybody. We know our limits. We know legally what is fair, and what is unfair. We don't take the law into our own hands like the Asaduddin or AIMIM party... If they have lodged a complaint when I put an arrow into the sky, doesn't that mean that they want to chop me? Then in that case what are they trying to do? They're trying to kill me, right? But we don't use such words for them. Because we are sensible people. Despite being a barrister, I think he's lost his senses. Can't talk to such people anymore."

#WATCH | Hyderabad, Telangana: On AIMIM Chief Asaduddi Owaisi, BJP candidate from Hyderabad Lok Sabha seat, Madhavi Latha says, "He is a person who shoots everybody. Nobody would want to shoot anybody. We know our limits. We know legally what is fair, and what is unfair. We don't… pic.twitter.com/PN8PrqnMKG — ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2024

The statement came as a reaction to an FIR that was registered against Madhavi Latha by AIMIM following a complaint that she allegedly hurt the sentiments of the Muslim community by gesturing to shoot an arrow allegedly towards a place of worship. A purported video of the incident had gone viral last week.

Again 😎💥💥



Madhavi Lata Garu 🫡🫡 pic.twitter.com/y9upHOFaoR — Dr.Prince Of Gopalapuram (மோடியின் குடும்பம் ) (@Jandaa_04) April 23, 2024

Former dancer Madhavi Latha Latha will contest elections from the Hyderabad constituency on May 13. Hyderabad is expected to be a high profile battle this time as it has since long been considered as AIMIM strong hold. AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi is the sitting MP from the constituency and is well-known for his brilliant oratory in Parliament. The Congress has nominated Mohammed Waliullah Sameer from Hyderabad.