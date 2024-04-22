 Hyderabad: Woman Cop Suspended After Video Of Her Hugging BJP's Kompella Madhavi Latha During Poll Rally Goes Viral
HomeIndiaHyderabad: Woman Cop Suspended After Video Of Her Hugging BJP's Kompella Madhavi Latha During Poll Rally Goes Viral

Reports suggest that the Police Commissioner suspended the police officer for violating the Model Code of Conduct

Rahul MUpdated: Monday, April 22, 2024, 06:52 PM IST
article-image
An assistant sub-inspector of police has been suspended after she was seen hugging the BJP’s Hyderabad Lok Sabha candidate Kompella Madhavi Latha during a recent poll rally. 

In the video of the incident which is now going viral on social media, the senior police officer, identified as Uma Devi, was seen hugging the BJP leader while she was in her uniform and on duty. In the video, the Saidabad ASI can be seen shaking hands with Latha and hugging her.

Watch the video here:

As per reports, after the video reached the police authorities, the ASI was suspended from duty. Reports suggest that the Police Commissioner suspended the police officer for violating the Model Code of Conduct.

Latha recently found herself embroiled in a controversy after her video in which she aimed an imagery arrow at a mosque during a poll rally in Hyderabd went viral on social media. However, soon after this she apologised and said that her actions were misrepresented. 

Police booked her for hurting the religious sentiments of a community through her provocative gesture.

The case was lodged against her at Begum Bazar Police Station on a complaint by one Shaik Imran.

She has been booked under section 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) and 125 of the Representation of the People Act.

The polling for all 17 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana will be held on May 13 and the results will be declared on June 4.

