‘Incomplete Video Circulated To Create Negativity’: BJP’s Hyderabad Candidate Kompella Madhavi Latha Apologises For ‘Shooting Arrow At Mosque’ Gesture

X

BJP Lok Sabha candidate Kompella Madhavi Latha from Telangana’s Hyderabad apologised on Thursday after a controversial video of her in which she was seen symbolically directing an arrow at a Masjid during Ram Navami procession went viral on social media.

Latha clarified in a post on X that the circulated video is incomplete and being used to create negativity. She expressed regret if anyone's sentiments were hurt and said that she has respect for all individuals.

“It has come to my notice that one video of mine is being circulated in media to create negativity. I would like to clarify that it’s an incomplete video and even because of such video if any one’s sentiments are hurt then I would like to apologise as I respect all individuals,” said Latha.

It has come to my notice that one video of mine is being circulated in media to create negativity.



I would like to clarify that it’s an incomplete video and even because of such video if any one’s sentiments are hurt then I would like to apologise as I respect all individuals. — Kompella Madhavi Latha (Modi Ka Parivar) (@Kompella_MLatha) April 18, 2024

In the video of the incident posted on X, Latha can be seen standing on a campaign jeep at Siddiamber junction, pretending to aim an arrow at the masjid while thousands of onlookers stand watching, with some capturing the controversial action on their mobile phones.

Watch the video here:

BJP candidate from Hyderabad Kompella Madhavi Latha is directing arrows at a Masjid on the occasion of Ram Navami pic.twitter.com/vJHvX2cAnw — Gabbar (@Gabbar0099) April 18, 2024

The video sparked condemnation on social media with netizens demanding action from the Election Commission of India. However, despite demands for action, there has been no response from the poll body.

Meanwhile, reports suggest that AIMIM, led by Assadudin Owaisi, is considering filing a case against Madhavi Latha.

In a separate incident on April 17, BJP Goshamahal MLA T Raja Singh allegedly targeted Muslims during a public address in Hyderabad, accusing them of thinking only of "jihad" wherever they work. He also alleged that the AIMIM chief’s brother, Akbaruddin Owaisi, had vowed to continue informing younger generations about the Babri Masjid demolition.