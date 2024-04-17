Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Ram Navami Celebrations Reverberate Across India As BJP Leverages Festivities For Political Gain

At 12 noon, as the forehead of Ram Lalla was adorned with the auspicious Surya Tilak on Ram Navami, the nation resonated with fervor. The event, held at the Ram Mandir where Ram Lalla was consecrated on January 22, unfolded for at least 5 minutes, captivating audiences as it was streamed live on television channels, YouTube, and newspaper websites. Later, the visuals were disseminated across the country through WhatsApp messages, igniting a nationwide spectacle of celebration.

"Har Jagah Ram hi Ram hai" (Everywhere there is Lord Ram), exclaimed BJP leader and Legislator Vijay Bahadur Pathak, underscoring the profound political message conveyed by this Ram Navami celebration.

The timing of this festivity holds significant implications as the first phase of polling is slated for April 19, merely two days after the Ram Navami function. The jubilation generated by this festival has buoyed the spirits within the BJP, setting an optimistic tone for the impending electoral battle.

Ram Navami Celebrations Spark Tensions Between BJP And TMC

In the bustling Bhootnath Market in Lucknow, former BJP corporator Dilip Srivastava hosted a bhandara (community feast). Amidst the festivities, a megaphone reverberated with the song: "Hum unko layenge, jo Ram ko laaye hai" (We will vote for those who brought Lord Ram). Notably, no objections were raised to this politically charged song, as Srivastava remarked, "Bhai sahib asli baat yehi hai" (Brother, this is the truth), gesturing towards the speaker with a subtle nod.

While Ram Navami, organized to commemorate the birth of Lord Ram in Ayodhya, elicited jubilation across the nation, it also sparked a war of words between the BJP and TMC in Bengal.

A day prior to the festival, on April 10, the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government declared Ram Navami as a public holiday in the state, drawing criticism from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The saffron party, now the principal opposition in the state, accused Mamata Banerjee of attempting to "redeem her anti-Hindu image."

Political Clashes Over Ram Lalla's Pran Prathishtha

The BJP had previously lambasted the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government in West Bengal for its failure to declare a holiday on January 22, the day of the pran prathishtha of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya. However, hours later, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee retaliated, alleging that the BJP might "create trouble."

In his speeches in Uttar Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi targeted the Congress for its absence at the consecration ceremony of Lord Ram. During a rally in Pilibhit on April 9, Modi accused the Congress of making numerous attempts to obstruct the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya and of insulting Lord Ram by declining the invitation for the 'pran pratishtha' ceremony.

BJP's Strategic Utilisation Of Ram Mandir For The 2024 Polls

The strategic alignment of Ram Mandir with the 2024 polls has been a focal point for the BJP for months. The party meticulously orchestrated outreach programs to ensure the temple's prominence in the electoral narrative. Initiatives like the Aastha Train, Kalash Yatra, and distribution of booklets on the history of the Ram temple movement underscored the BJP's concerted efforts to leverage the temple plank for electoral gains, reaffirming the enduring significance of Lord Ram in India's political landscape.