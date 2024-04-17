 In Pics: Ram Lalla Abhishek And Shringar On Ram Navami
In Pics: Ram Lalla Abhishek And Shringar On Ram Navami

The first Ram Navami after consecration ceremony in January this year saw Ram Lalla in special vastra and shringar.

Rahul NayarUpdated: Wednesday, April 17, 2024, 11:52 AM IST
article-image
The idol of Ram Lalla after shringar on the occasion of Ram Navami.

Priests carried out abhishek of the Ram Lalla idol on the occasion of Ram Navami.

Ram Lalla idol abhishek being performed with milk by temple priests on Ram Navami.

Ram Lalla idol abhishek being performed by priests on Ram Navami.

Priests carry out abhishek of Ram Lalla on the occasion of Ram Navami.

Ram Lalla idol was decorated with pink colour on the eight day of Chaitra Navratri.

Ram Lalla idol decorated on the seventh day of Chaitra Navratri.

Ram Lalla idol decorated on the sixth day of Chaitra Navratri.

Ram Lalla idol decorated on the day five of Chaitra Navratri.

The idol of Ram Lalla decorated on day four of Chaitra Navratri

Idol of Ram Lalla decorated on day three of Chaitra Navratri.

Decoration of Ram Lalla idol on day two of Chaitra Navratri.

Ram Lalla idol decorated on first day of Chaitra Navratri.

