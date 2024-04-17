In Pics: Ram Lalla Abhishek And Shringar On Ram Navami

The idol of Ram Lalla after shringar on the occasion of Ram Navami. |
Priests carried out abhishek of the Ram Lalla idol on the occasion of Ram Navami. |
Ram Lalla idol abhishek being performed with milk by temple priests on Ram Navami. |
Ram Lalla idol abhishek being performed by priests on Ram Navami. |
Priests carry out abhishek of Ram Lalla on the occasion of Ram Navami. |
Ram Lalla idol was decorated with pink colour on the eight day of Chaitra Navratri. |
Ram Lalla idol decorated on the seventh day of Chaitra Navratri. |
Ram Lalla idol decorated on the sixth day of Chaitra Navratri. |
Ram Lalla idol decorated on the day five of Chaitra Navratri. |
The idol of Ram Lalla decorated on day four of Chaitra Navratri |
Idol of Ram Lalla decorated on day three of Chaitra Navratri. |
Decoration of Ram Lalla idol on day two of Chaitra Navratri. |
Ram Lalla idol decorated on first day of Chaitra Navratri. |