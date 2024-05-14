'Urge Authorities To Take Action': Ajmera Group Issues Clarification After Its Old Post Praising Mumbai's Ghatkopar Hoarding Goes Viral

A policemen walks past the debris at the petrol pump a day after a large hoarding fell at the petrol pump in Ghatkopar | Vijay Gohil

Ajmera Realty & Infra India Limited, which came under fire from the netizens after one of its old but now deleted post on social media platform X went viral regarding the hoarding in Ghatkopar, issued a clarification in the matter. The Ghatkopar hoarding which fell at a petrol pump station after gusty winds and dust storm in Mumbai on Monday (May 13) resulted in the death of 14 people and injured over 74. In the aftermath, it was found that the hoarding's height was way above the permissible limit and proper permission was not obtained to install the hoarding.

"Ajmera Group took this advertisement space on RENT for 5 days in April 2023. This space is in NO WAY owned or managed by Ajmera Group or by any of our entities. We regret the loss of life and urge the appropriate authorities to take action on the people responsible," said the company in its defense.

Earlier, an old post of the company in which it boasted of having worked on the Ghatkopar hoarding had gone viral and come under criticism from netizens on X (formerly Twitter). The company had called the Ghatkopar hoarding as "Asia's largest" and said that it also finds a place in the "Guinness World Record".

Screenshot of the company's old post was circulated on social media and netizens also commented on the post, taking potshots at the company.

Hoarding Company Owner Absconding

An FIR was filed against the owner of "Ego Media Company", the agency which owned the hoarding. Bhavesh Bhinde was booked after the hoarding collapsed on Monday (May 13) and is reportedly missing following the tragedy.