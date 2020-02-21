FPJ Rapid Fire: What are former CM Prithviraj Chavan's favourite app, book and movie?

Maharashtra's former Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan visited the Free Press Journal office on Friday. He spoke on various topics including the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the economy of India, the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra and the faliure of Congress to attack the Modi-led Central government.

The senior Congress leader also answered some of the lighter questions in an hour-long conversation. Chavan revealed his favourite book, his favourite mobile application, his favourite movie among other things.

Here are the 5 things you didn't know about Prithviraj Chavan:

1. Prithviraj Chavan loves Hollywood movies. He said that he had recently watched 'The Post' and 'Green Book'. The last movie that the Congress leader watched in theatres was Nana Patekar's Marathi movie Natsamrat. However, he said that he would love to catch up on more movies, but doesn't get enough time.

2. Talking about his favourite book, Chavan said that he reads non-fiction. He jokingly added, "Fiction days are now over." In the young days, Charles Dickens' novels played a huge role in his life. He named Pickwick papers and A Tale of Two Cities as his favourite books.

3. Chavan said that he isn't an avid traveller. However, he continuously goes back and forth to Mumbai and Pune from his home-town Karad, in Satara district.

4. The senior Congress leader loves to listen audiobooks whenever he travels. He also listens to music on journeys. However, the former CM added that he takes pleasure in taking a nap while travelling.

5. Prithviraj Chavan, who has 172 followers on Twitter, isn't very active on social media. The mobile application that he uses the most is Email and the audio recorder.