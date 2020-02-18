BMC Mayor at FPJ: 6 things you didn't know about Kishori Pednekar

Kishori Pednekar, who was appointed as the Mayor of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in November last year, visited the Free Press Journal office on Tuesday.

Pednekar revealed her favourite book, her favourite mobile application, her favourite places to visit, among other things, in an hour-long conversation.

Here are the 6 things you didn't know about Kishori Pednekar:

1. The Mumbai Mayor doesn't like movies, she said that she falls asleep when she takes her grandkids to the cinema hall.

2. She loves reading spiritual books and even watching spiritual videos online. Her favourite book is the Bhagavad Gita and she has read it in English, Marathi and Hindi.

3. Kishori Pednekar has also been trained in classical dance for about 3 years. However, later with work pressure, it was difficult for her to manage.

4. The three-time corporator from Lower Parel is tech-savvy. Her favourite mobile applications are Instagram, Facebook, WhatsApp and Twitter. Jokingly, she said that never intends to use the lip-syncing app TikTok.

5. Pednekar loves music. She especially loves old movie songs. She said that when she travels she loves listening to them.

6. The Shiv Sena leader belives in the divine power and loves visiting pilgrimage sites.