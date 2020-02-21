'Lots to learn from Delhi Assembly polls': Former Maha CM Prithviraj Chavan to FPJ

"There is lots to learn from Delhi Assembly polls," opined Maharashtra's former Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan when he visited the Free Press Journal office on Friday.

The Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party secured a massive mandate in the Delhi Assembly elections which were held on February 8. When the results were declared on February 11, the party was elected in 62 of the 70 Assembly constituencies. The BJP could only manage to get eight seats, while the Congress again drew a blank.

The senior Congress leader said that there is a lot to learn from Aam Aadmi Party's performance. However, he noted that it may not be replicated in other demographics.

"Delhi is metropolitan as compared to other backward states. Its finances are totally different. It isn't a normal state, lots of money is poured in the elections as it is a national capital," Prithviraj Chavan said.

Chavan also said that issues such as education, health and free transport for women worked in the Delhi Assembly polls. Taking a dig at the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), he added, "Not every Hindutva issue will click and Ram Mandir issue has now become redundant."

The Congress leader also spoke on various other topics including the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the economy of India, the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra and the failure of Congress to attack the Modi-led Central government, in an hour-long conversation.