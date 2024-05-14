'Swati Maliwal’s Life Is Under Threat': Ex-Husband Makes Sentaional Claims, Asks AAP MP Sanjay Singh To 'Stop Acting'

X

Swati Maliwal's ex-husband Naveen Jaihind in a video message on X on Tuesday claimed the ex-DCW chief's life is under threat and she should come forward and speak for herself. He alleged that AAP MP Sanjay Singh knows everything and is just acting in front of TV cameras.

“I am Naveen Jaihind. Since yesterday I have been getting a lot of calls from journalists regarding what happened with Swati Maliwal at the Delhi Chief Minister's residence. First, I want to say that I am divorced and have not been in contact with her for the last four years. Second, I want to tell you that whatever has happened with Swati was planned and now she has been threatened and anything can happen to her. The man who has assaulted Swati does not have the guts to even raise his voice but he did that on the instruction of someone. I was just listening to Sanjay Singh's press conference and wanted to tell him that he should stop acting as he knows everything. Swati should stand up and speak for herself. What are you afraid of? Speak up, we are all with you. Her life is under threat...," said Naveen Jaihind.

Watch the video here:

Shocking news coming from Swati Maliwal's ex-husband, Naveen Jaihind.



He has claimed that Swati's life is under threat and urged AAP leader Sanjay Singh to stop covering up by creating fake statements, stating that he knows everything.



This is both shocking. Kejriwal is… pic.twitter.com/4y2HXg7aBM — Jitendra Gautam 🕉️🇮🇳🪷 (Modiji ka Parivar) (@JagrutBharatiya) May 14, 2024

National Commission for Women chief Rekha Sharma has also expressed concern over the safety of AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal and asked her to speak up. The NCW chairperson wondered if Maliwal was under pressure not to lodge a complaint to the police in the matter.

"I am worried about the safety of @SwatiJaiHind... what pressure is she under that she is unable to come forward and file a complaint with police. Be brave Swati #speakup," she said in a post on X.

I am worried about the safety of @SwatiJaiHind. Woman who raises voice fro orher's, what pressure is she under that she is unable to come forward and complaint to Police. Be brave Swati #speakup. — Rekha Sharma (@sharmarekha) May 14, 2024

AAP leader Sanjay Singh in a press conference on Tuesday said that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's PS Bibhav Kumar "misbehaved" with AAP RS MP Swati Maliwal on Monday at the CM's residence and the AAP supremo will take strict action in the matter. Singh further added that it is a "condemnable incident".

"Yesterday, Maliwal had gone to meet Arvind Kejriwal at his residence. While she was waiting to meet him in the drawing room, Bibhav Kumar misbehaved with her. This is a highly condemnable incident. Kejriwal has taken cognizance of it and will take strict action in the incident," he added.

Sanjay Singh accepts that Swati Maliwal was assaulted inside the CM house, though he's putting all the blame on Vaibhav Kumar only. Made him Bali Ka Bakra to save Kejriwal..



Settlement done @SwatiJaiHind? What did you get in return? pic.twitter.com/fEebRbw2vy — Mr Sinha (Modi's family) (@MrSinha_) May 14, 2024

Maliwal on Monday went to the Civil Lines Police Station and alleged that a member of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's personal staff "assaulted' her at the chief minister's official residence, police officials said. Police have not yet received a formal complaint.