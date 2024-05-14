 'Be Brave, Speak Up': NCW Chairperson To Ex-DCW Chief Swati Maliwal After AAP Admits Kejriwal's Aide 'Misbehaved' With Her
'Be Brave, Speak Up': NCW Chairperson To Ex-DCW Chief Swati Maliwal After AAP Admits Kejriwal's Aide 'Misbehaved' With Her

Maliwal on Monday went to the Civil Lines Police Station and alleged that a member of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's personal staff "assaulted' her at the chief minister's official residence, police officials said.

Rahul MUpdated: Tuesday, May 14, 2024, 05:42 PM IST
article-image
The chairperson of the National Commission for Women, Rekha Sharma, in a post on X on Tuesday said that she is worried about the safety of ex-DCW chief Swati Maliwa and asked her to come out and speak up for herself.

"I am worried about the safety of @SwatiJaiHind.Woman who raises voice fro orher's, what pressure is she under that she is unable to come forward and complaint to Police. Be brave Swati #speakup," wrote Sharma on X.

Sharma's tweet came soon after AAP leader Sanjay Singh in a press conference on Tuesday said that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's PS Bibhav Kumar "misbehaved" with AAP RS MP Swati Maliwal on Monday at the CM's residence and the AAP supremo will take strict action in the matter. Singh further added that it is a "condemnable incident".

"Yesterday, Maliwal had gone to meet Arvind Kejriwal at his residence. While she was waiting to meet him in the drawing room, Bibhav Kumar misbehaved with her. This is a highly condemnable incident. Kejriwal has taken cognizance of it and will take strict action in the incident," he added.

article-image
article-image

Police have not yet received a formal complaint.

