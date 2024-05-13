'Swati Is Not My Cousin': Arvind Kejriwal's Old Tweet Resurfaces Amid Swati Maliwal's Assault Allegations

Following an alleged assault by Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's close aide Bibhav Kumar on Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal, an old tweet by Kejriwal resurfaced on social media. In the tweet, Kejriwal debunked media reports claiming that Swati Maliwal is his cousin.

In a tweet, posted in July 2015, Kejriwal wrote, "Some media houses n opp leaders alleging that swati is my cousin. Complete nonsense. She is not even remotely connected."

"BTW, Breaking News for some channels: She is the daughter of the brother of my uncle's wife's sister's brother-in-law's niece's father-in-law's nephew's sister-in-law," wrote Kejriwal in another tweet.

Kejriwal's tweet was in context with the criticism he was facing for appointing Swati Maliwal as Chairperson of the Delhi Commission for Women.

On Monday, the Delhi Police received two distress calls from the residence of Kejriwal, alleging that Maliwal had been assaulted there by the CM's PA.

In the initial call placed to the emergency number 100 at approximately 9:40 am, the caller did not identify themself. However, in the second call made around 9:54 am, the caller disclosed her identity as Swati Maliwal and reported that Bibhav Kumar, an aide to the Delhi Chief Minister, was physically assaulting her.

In the first call, she alleged that Bibhav Kumar had been repeatedly beating her inside the CM's residence. She, in the second call, alleged that Bibhav was assaulting her at the behest of Kejriwal, according to news channel India TV.

In a post from his official X handle on Monday, BJP's IT cell chief Amit Malviya claimed that Maliwal alleged that she was assaulted by the personal assistant Kejriwal.

However, neither the DCW chief, the AAP nor the police make any official statement on the alleged incident.