Swati Maliwal Assault Case: Pic Of Delhi Police Log Book Surfaces, Caller Claimed CM Kejriwal Instructed His PA To Beat Ex-DCW Chief

The Delhi Police call logbook that recorded distress calls from the residence of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, alleging that Swati Maliwal, a member of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the Rajya Sabha and ex-DCW chief, had been assaulted there, has surfaced on social media.

Here's the photo of the Delhi Police logbook that recorded the call and the message:

BJP calls on suspected caller Swati Maliwal to give out a…

BREAKING: Swati Maliwal made two calls from her personal number and alleged that CM Arvind Kejriwal got her beaten up by his PA Vibhav Kumar.

Remember any call made to the Police Control Room (PCR) is recorded and an entry is made into the Log Book. Once the call is made, it's relayed to the nearest PCR Vehicle for action. PCR Vehicle incharge visits the spot and records the statement of the caller & eye witnesses if…

Any call to the Police Control Room (PCR) is recorded, logged, and then relayed to the nearest PCR Vehicle for immediate action. Upon arrival at the scene, the PCR Vehicle incharge collects statements from the caller and any witnesses present. The information is then forwarded to…

On Monday, the Delhi Police received two distress calls from the residence of Kejriwal, alleging that Maliwal had been assaulted there by the CM's PA.

In the initial call placed to the emergency number 100 at approximately 9:40 am, the caller did not identify themself. However, in the second call made around 9:54 am, the caller disclosed her identity as Swati Maliwal and reported that Bibhav Kumar, an aide to the Delhi Chief Minister, was physically assaulting her.

In a post from his official X handle on Monday, BJP's IT cell chief Amit Malviya claimed that Maliwal alleged that she was assaulted by the personal assistant Kejriwal.

However, neither the DCW chief, the AAP nor the police make any official statement on the alleged incident.

Further, no official complaint was registered in connection with the alleged incident at the time of filing this report.

"AAP RS MP and former DCW chief Swati Maliwal alleges that Delhi CM's PA assaulted her. Call made from Delhi CM's House. Remember, Swati Maliwal had maintained radio silence on Kejriwal's arrest. She was not even in India at that time and didn't return for a long time," Malviya posted from his X handle on Monday.

AAP RS MP and former DCW chief Swati Maliwal alleges that Delhi CM’s PA assaulted her. Call made from Delhi CM’s House.



Remember, Swati Maliwal had maintained radio silence on Kejriwal's arrest. She was infact not even in India at that time and didn't return for a long time.

Speaking to news agency ANI, DCP (North) Manoj Meena said, "A PCR call was received by the Civil Lines police at 9.34 am in which a woman claimed to be assaulted at the CM's residence. After some time, the MP Madam (Maliwal) visited the Civil Lines police station. However, she left soon after saying he would file a complaint later."

Acting on Maliwal's complaint over the phone, a Delhi Police team reached the CM's residence but did not find her there.

Responding to the alleged incident, BJP spokesperson Shazia Ilmi labelled the CM's CM's PA as a 'rogue', adding that she was aware of 'dynamics' within AAP from her time as a member of the ruling party in the Capital.

"There is dirt within AAP and I know all about it as I was formerly with the party. i know how their inner party relations and internal dynamics work. The dynamics keep changing from time to time. This isn't the first such incident as, in 2018, former chief secretary Anshu Prakash was similarly assaulted at the CM's residence. Kejriwal denied the claim at the time but two of his MLAs were charge-sheeted in the case," Ilmi said in a personalised video on Monday.

Making further claims on the PA, the BJP leader said, "All that Bibhav knows is to misbehave with people or humiliate them. I was also a victim of his misconduct. He is rogue and anything is possible in this party."