Who Is Bibhav Kumar? Kejriwal's Close Aide Who Allegedly Assaulted Swati Maliwal Was Fired By Vigilance Department As Delhi CM's PA

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's close aide Bibhav Kumar, who allegedly assaulted former Delhi Commission for Women chief and Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal at the Delhi CM's residence on Monday, was sacked by the vigilance department from his position as Kejriwal's private secretary in April this year.



Last month, he was dismissed after being questioned by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the Delhi excise policy case.

An order issued by Special Secretary (Vigilance) YVVJ Rajasekhar stated that Kumar’s services were terminated immediately as he was appointed in violation of Central Civil Service Rules concerning temporary appointments.

Bibhav assaulted Swati Maliwal at CM's residence: Report

According to reports, Swati Maliwal has alleged that Delhi CM's former Personal Assistant assaulted her. Delhi police received two calls from the Delhi CM's residence at 6, Flagstaff in Civil Lines by a woman who identified herself as Swati Maliwal. In the first call, she alleged that Bibhav Kumar had been repeatedly beating her inside the CM's residence. She, in the second call, alleged that Bibhav was assaulting her at the behest of Kejriwal, according to news channel India TV.

Following the calls, the Delhi police rushed to Kejriwal's house, but reportedly did not find her at the residence. The reports further said that Maliwal went to Civil Lines police station.