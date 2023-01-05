Enthused with response to Bharat Jodo Yatra, Congress to begin another march from West To East

Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra | File pic

The Bharat Jodo Yatra (BJY) of Rahul Gandhi from Kanyakumari to Kashmir entered Haryana on Thursday after covering 130 kilometers distance in Uttar Pradesh. On its last day in UP, the BJY got good response in Shamli and Kairana areas where several thousand people thronged on roads.

Seeing the response of people and the enthusiasm among congress workers, the party has decided to start another such Yatra from western part of country to east.

The media in charge of congress Jairam Ramesh while addressing a press conference during Yatra at Unchgaon in Shamli district of UP, said that very soon Rahul Gandhi would take out a similar march from west to east.

He said that the states that were left during this Yatra would be covered in it. He said that states like UP could not get much time during BJY but the next Yatra would spend more time here.

Thursday was the last day of three days Bharat Jodo Yatra in UP. The Yatra began from Elam in Shamli district on Thursday morning and reached Kairana in the afternoon where it stayed at Unchgaon for five hours. The Yatra began again from Unchgaon at 3 PM and before this, the congress leaders spoke to media.

In Kairana several hundreds of workers of Bhim Army, Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) and Bhartiya Kisan Union greeted the Yatra. From Kairana the BJY moved towards Panipat in Haryana border and took a break for about half an hour.

At Haryana border, the state congress leader received the BJY and the UP president Brijlal Khabri handed over the flag. The BJY would remain in Haryana for more than four days.

Earlier in the press conference the congress leader Jairam Ramesh informed that the plans of another such Yatra from west to east. Congress spokesperson Supriya Srinet said that Rahul Gandhi did not stay in the night due to poor health of Sonia Gandhi and instead preferred to be in Delhi in the night.

Jairam Ramesh said that party leaders wanted to remain in UP for few more days but the Yatra is to be concluded by January 30 before that commencement of budget session of parliament. He said that after the Yatra is being concluded in Kashmir, Rahul would attend the budget session beginning from January 31.

He said that economic disparity, social polarization and political autocracy are the three biggest challenges before country. The country is facing these because of the policies of our prime minister. He said that BJY is a movement for the people and not for the election. The Yatra would continue in the days to come, he said.