e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaEnthused with response to Bharat Jodo Yatra, Congress to begin another march from West To East

Enthused with response to Bharat Jodo Yatra, Congress to begin another march from West To East

Seeing the response of people and the enthusiasm among congress workers, the party has decided to start another Bharat Jodo Yatra from western part of country to east.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, January 05, 2023, 08:37 PM IST
article-image
Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra | File pic
Follow us on

The Bharat Jodo Yatra (BJY) of Rahul Gandhi from Kanyakumari to Kashmir entered Haryana on Thursday after covering 130 kilometers distance in Uttar Pradesh. On its last day in UP, the BJY got good response in Shamli and Kairana areas where several thousand people thronged on roads.

Seeing the response of people and the enthusiasm among congress workers, the party has decided to start another such Yatra from western part of country to east.

The media in charge of congress Jairam Ramesh while addressing a press conference during Yatra at Unchgaon in Shamli district of UP, said that very soon Rahul Gandhi would take out a similar march from west to east.

Read Also
Watch: Actress Kamya Punjabi joins Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Uttar Pradesh
article-image

He said that the states that were left during this Yatra would be covered in it. He said that states like UP could not get much time during BJY but the next Yatra would spend more time here.

Thursday was the last day of three days Bharat Jodo Yatra in UP. The Yatra began from Elam in Shamli district on Thursday morning and reached Kairana in the afternoon where it stayed at Unchgaon for five hours. The Yatra began again from Unchgaon at 3 PM and before this, the congress leaders spoke to media.

Read Also
Bharat Jodo Yatra enters its UP leg: Ex RAW chief AS Dulat, Shiv Sena's Priyanka Chaturvedi join...
article-image

In Kairana several hundreds of workers of Bhim Army, Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) and Bhartiya Kisan Union greeted the Yatra. From Kairana the BJY moved towards Panipat in Haryana border and took a break for about half an hour.

At Haryana border, the state congress leader received the BJY and the UP president Brijlal Khabri handed over the flag. The BJY would remain in Haryana for more than four days.

Read Also
As Bharat Jodo Yatra enters UP today, Ram Janmabhoomi temple priest writes to Rahul Gandhi, prays...
article-image

Earlier in the press conference the congress leader Jairam Ramesh informed that the plans of another such Yatra from west to east. Congress spokesperson Supriya Srinet said that Rahul Gandhi did not stay in the night due to poor health of Sonia Gandhi and instead preferred to be in Delhi in the night.

Jairam Ramesh said that party leaders wanted to remain in UP for few more days but the Yatra is to be concluded by January 30 before that commencement of budget session of parliament. He said that after the Yatra is being concluded in Kashmir, Rahul would attend the budget session beginning from January 31.

Read Also
'Bharat Jodo Yatra is a foot march, cannot take bulletproof car': Rahul Gandhi amid security...
article-image

He said that economic disparity, social polarization and political autocracy are the three biggest challenges before country. The country is facing these because of the policies of our prime minister. He said that BJY is a movement for the people and not for the election. The Yatra would continue in the days to come, he said.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Amid allegations of corruption, Central team visits Bengal to take stock of PMAY scheme

Amid allegations of corruption, Central team visits Bengal to take stock of PMAY scheme

Uttar Pradesh: Actress Ritu Shivpuri joins Bharat Jodo Yatra, walks with Rahul Gandhi

Uttar Pradesh: Actress Ritu Shivpuri joins Bharat Jodo Yatra, walks with Rahul Gandhi

Know why Jain community was upset over Shri Sammed Shikharji

Know why Jain community was upset over Shri Sammed Shikharji

Educators divided on UGC draft norms for foreign varsities in India

Educators divided on UGC draft norms for foreign varsities in India

Enthused with response to Bharat Jodo Yatra, Congress to begin another march from West To East

Enthused with response to Bharat Jodo Yatra, Congress to begin another march from West To East