As Bharat Jodo Yatra enters UP today, Ram Janmabhoomi temple priest writes to Rahul Gandhi, prays for success of campaign

Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra | File pic

Ayodhya: Head priest of the Ram Janmabhoomi temple, Acharya Satyendra Das, has written a letter to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi extending his support for the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'.

In the letter dated December 31, 2022, Das wished that the blessings of Lord Ram be always upon the Congress leader. The letter has been trending on social media platforms.

Head priest prayed for success of Bharat Jodo Yatra

In the letter, Das prayed for the success of the campaign (Bharat Jodo Yatra) that is being run to connect the country from Kanyakumari to Kashmir.

He also wished Rahul Gandhi success in his work undertaken in the country's interest. He prayed for the Congress leader's good health and long life.

Das also quoted a dictum from the Rigveda in Sanskrit 'Sarvajan Sukhay Sarvajan Hitay', which translates to "for the happiness of the many, for the welfare of the many".

Yatra to enter Uttar Pradesh today

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra resumed in Delhi on Tuesday after a nine-day break for Christmas and New Year.

The Yatra resumed from Yamuna Bazaar and will enter Uttar Pradesh at Loni Border in the afternoon.

Rahul Gandhi along with senior leader Ambika Soni reached the venue of the march where scores of Congress workers and leaders were assembled.

From Uttar Pradesh, where the Yatra is for three days, it will re-enter Haryana on January 6.

The Yatra will be in Punjab from January 11 to 20, and spend a day in Himachal Pradesh on January 19.

The Yatra will then enter Jammu and Kashmir on the evening of January 20.

"The message of Bharat Jodo is not limited only to the 12 states and two Union Territories through which the Yatra passes. Several state-level Yatras have already been announced, and the upcoming 'Haath se Haath Jodo Abhiyan' will take the message of Bharat Jodo to the door step of every Indian," Jairam Ramesh, party spokesperson had said.

Some Congress leaders asked me to join Bharat Jodo Yatra but due to health issues, I couldn't join. After which they asked me to extend wishes for Bharat Jodo Yatra so I wrote a letter to Rahul Gandhi and wished him success: Acharya Satyendra Das, chief priest of Ram Janmabhoomi pic.twitter.com/uOdDd4fRh8 — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) January 3, 2023

Acharya Satyendra Das was going to join yatra, but health reasons refrained him: District spokesperson of Congress, Ayodhya

Confirming the letter, Sunil Krishna Gautam, district spokesperson of Congress Party Ayodhya said, "In support of the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' being taken out by Rahul Gandhi throughout the country, our venerable Saint Satyendra Das of Ayodhya has written a letter in support of Rahul Gandhi." Gautam said Das was keen "to participate in the journey however due to health reasons, he gave his moral support to this journey through the letter, and the priest even termed the yatra to be right and timely, "comparable to the 'Dandi Yatra' taken out by Gandhi ji".

"We welcome Acharya Satyendra Das ji, the priest of Ram Janmabhoomi," the party's district spokesperson added.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi-led 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' will resume after a nine-day winter break from Uttar Pradesh from Tuesday.

Insights of Yatra until now

The yatra has covered more than 110 days and over 3,000 km of march. Starting from the southern states, the yatra moved to Rajasthan and Delhi before the break.

So far, the Yatra, which started from Kanyakumari on September 7, has covered parts of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Maharashtra and Haryana. It will culminate in Jammu and Kashmir.

It is the longest march on foot by any Indian politician in the history of India, the Congress has claimed.

With this yatra, Rahul Gandhi aims to mobilise the party cadre and unite the general public against the BJP's "divisive politics in the country.