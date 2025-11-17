 Delhi's Air Quality Turns 'Severe' As AQI Soars To 427
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaDelhi's Air Quality Turns 'Severe' As AQI Soars To 427

Delhi's Air Quality Turns 'Severe' As AQI Soars To 427

Delhi woke up to dense smog with an average AQI of 359, categorized as 'very poor,' despite GRAP-III restrictions aimed at reducing pollution. Areas like Bawana recorded 'severe' levels. Measures include curbs on construction, vehicles, and industries. The Supreme Court has directed Punjab and Haryana to report on efforts to curb stubble burning, a major pollution contributor.

ANIUpdated: Monday, November 17, 2025, 01:24 PM IST
article-image
Delhi's Air Quality Turns 'Severe' As AQI Soars To 427 | @AHindinews

New Delhi: The national capital woke up to dense smog on Monday morning as the average Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 359 at 7 am, falling under the 'very poor' category despite the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP)-III in effect across Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR), according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

A layer of thick smog engulfed several areas, showing little to no improvement from Sunday morning's AQI of 385.

Details

Bawana recorded the highest AQI level of 427 at 7 am, falling under the 'severe' category. In contrast, NSIT Dwarka recorded the lowest AQI of 225, according to the data by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

FPJ Shorts
Bigg Boss 19 Voting Trend: Who Are The Top 3 Popular Contestants Of Salman Khan's Show This Week?
Bigg Boss 19 Voting Trend: Who Are The Top 3 Popular Contestants Of Salman Khan's Show This Week?
Breaking News: Bangladesh Court Orders Death Sentence For Ex-PM Sheikh Hasina
Breaking News: Bangladesh Court Orders Death Sentence For Ex-PM Sheikh Hasina
IIT Kharagpur YIP 2025–26: Applications Open For Young Innovators’ Programme For Classes 8 To 12; Apply By Nov 30
IIT Kharagpur YIP 2025–26: Applications Open For Young Innovators’ Programme For Classes 8 To 12; Apply By Nov 30
'Urva'- Chiiiiii: Fans Mock Urvashi Rautela As She Receives Award At Himesh Reshammiya's Concert In Mumbai
'Urva'- Chiiiiii: Fans Mock Urvashi Rautela As She Receives Award At Himesh Reshammiya's Concert In Mumbai
Read Also
Telangana: Japanese Ambassador To India Ono Keiichi Praises Biryani As 'Truly Addictive' During...
article-image

Visuals from India Gate and Kartavya Path are blanketed in a layer of toxic smog as the AQI in the area is 341 in the 'very poor' category, as claimed by the CPCB.

Chandani Chowk recorded an AQI of 383, RK Puram 366, ITO 394, Punjabi Bagh 384, Patparganj 369, Pusa 365, and Dwaraka Sector-8 356.

A layer of toxic smog lingers in the air of Anand Vihar as the Central Pollution Control Board claimed that the Air Quality Index around the area is 383, categorised as 'very poor'.

The thick smog, along with deteriorating air quality, mercury continued to hover around the 9 Degree Celsius mark, with some areas recording even lower temperatures.

Read Also
Swiggy Faces Backlash After Vegetarian Order Delivered With Non-Veg Item, Customer Service...
article-image

As per CPCB classification, an AQI between 0-50 is considered 'good', 51-100 'satisfactory', 101-200 'moderate', 201-300 'poor', 301-400 'very poor', and 401-500 'severe'.

Following the deteriorating air quality in the national capital, the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) III was implemented on November 11 across Delhi by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM). The measures aim to control emissions through stricter restrictions on construction, vehicular movement and industrial operations.

Under GRAP-III, curbs include a ban on most non-essential construction activities, restrictions on BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel four-wheelers, suspension of classes for students up to Class 5 with a shift to hybrid or online learning, curbs on industrial operations dependent on non-clean fuel, and a ban on non-emergency diesel generator sets.

Read Also
Cold Wave In North India: Dense Fog Engulfs Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, & Other Regions; Check Weather...
article-image

Earlier, the Supreme Court directed the governments of Punjab and Haryana to file a status report on the measures taken to curb stubble burning, which contributes to the air pollution crisis in the Delhi-NCR region.

A bench of Chief Justice of India BR Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandran ordered, "We direct the state of Punjab and Haryana to file a report on what steps are being taken to curb stubble burning." Since Diwali, the air quality in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) has been reeling under the 'very poor' and 'severe' categories in several areas, even as Stage III of the GRAP remains in effect.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Uttar Pradesh News: Death Toll Rises To 6 In Sonbhadra Stone Quarry Collapse, Several Labourers...

Uttar Pradesh News: Death Toll Rises To 6 In Sonbhadra Stone Quarry Collapse, Several Labourers...

UP Horror: Woman Gang-Raped After Husband Stakes Her In Gambling; Father-in-Law, Relatives Also...

UP Horror: Woman Gang-Raped After Husband Stakes Her In Gambling; Father-in-Law, Relatives Also...

UP Man Molests Minor Girl In Broad Daylight In Moradabad; FIR Registerd - VIDEO

UP Man Molests Minor Girl In Broad Daylight In Moradabad; FIR Registerd - VIDEO

'Deeply Saddened': PM Modi Expresses Deep Sorrow Over Saudi Bus Accident Involving Indian Umrah...

'Deeply Saddened': PM Modi Expresses Deep Sorrow Over Saudi Bus Accident Involving Indian Umrah...

Delhi's Air Quality Turns 'Severe' As AQI Soars To 427

Delhi's Air Quality Turns 'Severe' As AQI Soars To 427