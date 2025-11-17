 Cold Wave In North India: Dense Fog Engulfs Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, & Other Regions; Check Weather Details Here
Sunanda SinghUpdated: Monday, November 17, 2025, 01:02 PM IST
Delhi: As winter approaches, many regions of India are already experiencing cool weather. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), snowfall has begun in the hilly states of Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand. This weather pattern is also affecting other states, including Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Bihar, Punjab, Haryana, and Madhya Pradesh, among others.

Cold wave conditions in India

According to the IMD, snowfall in northern India has brought an early winter to many regions, including Rajasthan. For the past few days, temperatures in some cities in the state have been below 10 degrees Celsius. Cold wave conditions are expected to prevail in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Madhya Maharashtra, Rajasthan, and Vidarbha on Monday, November 17, 2025.

The weather department also predicted that cold wave conditions are likely to prevail in isolated regions of Punjab and Haryana on Monday, November 17, 2025. Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar are also likely to see a dip in temperatures.

Delhi weather

The constantly changing weather in the capital city is increasing the feeling of cold. Amid the constantly changing weather, the cold is now becoming more noticeable in the morning and at night. The Meteorological Department estimates that the minimum temperature may reach 10 degrees Celsius and the maximum temperature can reach up to 25 degrees Celsius on Monday, November 17, 2025. Meanwhile, the AQI in the national capital showed no improvement and remains poor.

IMD advisory

The weather department has urged citizens to stay warm, limit early-morning outdoor activities, and take necessary health precautions. Children, the elderly, and people with respiratory conditions are particularly vulnerable during this period.

Cold wave in other regions

A severe cold wave continues to affect several parts of North India, bringing temperatures well below normal. The weather department said that Haryana, Punjab, Delhi, Uttarakhand, and Rajasthan are likely to experience icy winds blowing from the Himalayas, resulting in chilly mornings and sharp nighttime drops. Dense fog has also reduced visibility in many areas, disrupting road and rail traffic.

