Delhi Excise Policy Scam: BRS leader K Kavitha summoned by ED after alleged frontman Arun Pillai's arrest

A day after Hyderabad-based businessman Arun Ramchandra Pillai's arrest, BRS MLC K kavitha has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate in connection to Delhi Liquor Policy Scam.

K Kavitha was questioned by CBI--which is also probing the case--in December, 2022. She has been named as an accused based on testimony from another accused in the case.

The former Chartered Accountant of K Kavitha, who is also the daughter of Telangana Chief Minister Kalvakuntla Chandrashekar Rao & Butchibabu Gorantla were arrested by the CBI for their alleged involvement in the Delhi liquor policy scam. Gorantla is accused of causing wrongful gain to Hyderabad-based wholesale and retail licensees and their beneficial owners through his role in the formulation and implementation of Delhi Excise Policy.

According to reports, businessman Vijay Nair, who has already been arrested, received kickbacks amounting to Rs 100 crore on behalf of Aam Aadmi party leaders from a group called 'South Group' allegedly controlled by Kavitha, Aurobindo Pharma director Sarath Reddy, and Andhra Pradesh's YSR Congress Party leader Srinivasulu Reddy.

Kavitha's name came up in the case because she allegedly had an indirect stake in Indo Spirits, a Delhi-based liquor wholesaler, whose owner is also an accused in the case. Kavitha and other members of the 'South Group' allegedly had a 65% stake in Indo Spirits. The wholesaler had later received the business of Pernord Picard, the biggest liquor manufacturer in the country, allegedly facilitated by Nair.

The ED charge sheet in the case also stated that the 'South Group' had control over nine retailer zones in Delhi, thereby having control over Delhi's 30% liquor market. The CBI and Enforcement Directorate are investigating the excise scam, and Kavitha has been alleged to be part of the south liquor cartel.