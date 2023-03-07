Delhi excise policy case: ED to question Manish Sisodia in Tihar jail today | File

The Enforcement Directorate is set to question Manish Sisodia, former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and senior leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), on Tuesday in relation to the Delhi liquor policy case. This move is seen as a precursor to his possible arrest by the agency, which investigates financial crimes.

The Enforcement Directorate is expected to record Sisodia's statement as part of their probe into allegations of money laundering linked to the liquor policy case. Sisodia was sent to jail for two weeks after being arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on February 26, and the Enforcement Directorate must record his statement before they can arrest him.

Sisodia is accused of corruption in connection with a new liquor policy that was scrapped soon after Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena recommended a CBI probe. Sisodia resigned from his position in the Delhi cabinet just two days after his arrest.

Hyderabad based liquor businessman Arun Ramchandra Pillai arrested by ED

Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate has already arrested Arun Ramchandra Pillai, a Hyderabad-based liquor businessman who is accused of representing the "South Group" of liquor traders in this case. After hours of questioning, Pillai was arrested under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). He is the eleventh person to be arrested in connection with the case.

The Delhi liquor policy case has been making headlines in India, with allegations of corruption, bribery, and money laundering. The AAP has strongly denied any wrongdoing, calling the arrests politically motivated. The case is expected to have implications for the upcoming Delhi assembly elections, as the AAP has been trying to make it an issue in their campaign. The case is also likely to put a spotlight on corruption in the liquor industry, which has long been a concern in India.