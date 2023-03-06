Delhi excise policy case: After 2-day extension, Manish Sisodia to be presented before court today

Delhi excise policy scam: After 2-day extension, Manish Sisodia to be presented before court today | File

Manish Sisodia, a senior leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), will be brought before the Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi on Monday following his release from a five-day police detention in the excise policy case.

Manish Sisodia, a former deputy chief minister who was detained in a corruption case involving the now-cancelled excise policy, had his custody extended by the CBI by two days on Saturday. A Delhi court ordered the central investigation agency to turn him over on Monday.

Sisodia claims mental harassment in prison

Moreover, Special Judge M K Nagpal instructed the CBI not to interview him repeatedly when Sisodia referred to it as “mental harassment".

“They are not using third-degree. But sitting for eight to nine hours and answering the same questions again and again, that too is mental harassment," Sisodia said.

Senior AAP leader, Sanjay Singh also claimed mental harassment

Sanjay Singh, a senior AAP leader, claimed on Sunday that Manish Sisodia, a former deputy chief minister of Delhi, was being mentally tormented by the CBI and was under pressure to sign documents that contained fabricated allegations in connection with the investigation.

“Manish Sisodia, who worked hard day and night to provide good education to 18 lakh children, whose education model is being hailed by the world… American President’s wife comes to India, she wants to see the schools built by Manish Sisodia and Arvind Kejriwal. Today, Manish Sisodia is being mentally harassed in CBI custody. They tell him that all allegations are provided in writing. You sign it," he said.