Delhi excise policy case: Setback for Manish Sisodia as bail application gets deferred; to be heard on March 10 | ANI

Delhi: The Delhi Court reserved on Manish Sisodia's custody in a hearing held on Saturday afternoon. This resulted in a major setback for the AAP leader as he has to stay in custody for more days. Delhi court has stated that it will hear to Sisodia's bail plea on March 10.

Former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia reached the CBI court on Saturday after being in 5-day custody. Sisodia was scheduled to be produced today at the end of his remand period granted on February 27.

Delhi Police, Rapid Action Force, and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were deployed outside the CBI headquarters, as the agency geared up to produce arrested Manish Sisodia before the court at the end of his 5-day remand in the liquor policy case.

Fresh bail plea filed by Sisodia to be heard today

The fresh bail petition filed on behalf of Sisodia before a trial court in the national capital states that no fruitful purpose would be served keeping him in custody as all the recoveries in the case have already been made.

It states further that the former Delhi deputy CM was cooperating in the investigation and had appeared whenever summoned by the CBI. The other accused persons arrested in this case have already been granted bail, it adds further.

Sisodia, in his plea, states further that he held the important constitutional post of deputy CM and has deep roots in the society. Special Judge MK Nagpal will hear his bail plea later today.

Sisodia was arrested by police on Sunday

Sisodia was arrested last Sunday in an ongoing investigation of a case related to alleged irregularities in the framing and implementation of the excise policy of GNCTD.

Rouse Avenue Court on Monday, while sending Sisodia to CBI remand, directed that the interrogation of the accused in the liquor policy case, during the remand period, be conducted at some place having CCTV coverage in accordance with guidelines laid down by the Supreme Court and the said footage be preserved by the CBI.