Delhi liquor policy case: Security beefed up outside CBI HQ as Manish Sisodia gets ready for Court hearing

Delhi Police, Rapid Action Force, and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were deployed outside the CBI headquarters, as the agency geared up to produce arrested former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia before a local court at the end of his 5-day remand in the liquor policy case.

Sisodia was arrested by the CBI for alleged irregularities in the framing and implementation of Delhi’s new excise policy. The policy was withdrawn amid allegations of foul play by the Opposition.

The fresh bail petition filed on behalf of Sisodia before a trial court in the national capital states that no fruitful purpose would be served keeping him in custody as all the recoveries in the case have already been made.

It states further that the former Delhi deputy CM was cooperating in the investigation and had appeared whenever summoned by the CBI. The other accused persons arrested in this case have already been granted bail, it adds further.

Sisodia, in his plea, states further that he held the important constitutional post of deputy CM and has deep roots in the society.

Special Judge MK Nagpal will hear this bail plea later on Saturday.

Sisodia is also scheduled to be produced on Saturday at the end of his remand period granted on February 27.

Rouse Avenue Court on Monday, while sending Sisodia to CBI remand, directed that the interrogation of the accused in the liquor policy case, during the remand period, be conducted at some place having CCTV coverage in accordance with guidelines laid down by the Supreme Court and the said footage be preserved by the CBI.

Sisodia was arrested last Sunday in an ongoing investigation of a case related to alleged irregularities in the framing and implementation of the excise policy of GNCTD.