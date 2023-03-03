Delhi liquor policy scam: Manish Sisodia files bail plea in court, hearing on March 4

Delhi: Former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party’s leader Manish Sisodia has filed a bail plea in the Rouse Avenue Court in the national capital on Friday in the liquor excise policy scam case in which he was sent to a five day CBI custody on February 27.

The bail hearing will take place on Saturday, when Sisodia's five-day CBI custody ends.

The CBI arrested Sisodia on Sunday and sought five days of police custody. The investigating agency cited that Sisodia was not cooperating with the investigation and not revealing facts.

AAP workers and leaders held nationwide protests in many states against the arrest of Sisodia. The party maintained that he was targeted and this is done by the BJP to divert public attention from the ongoing Adani Group row.

Sisodia even moved the Supreme Court of India against his arrest however, it refused to entertain his plea and directed him to move the High Court.

The excise policy was scrapped in August in 2022 and the Delhi lieutenant governor subsequently asked the CBI to probe the alleged irregularities and corruption involving government authorities, bureaucrats and more.