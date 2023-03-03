AAP denies BJP claim that Delhi govt is setting up 'I love Manish Sisodia' desks in schools

Delhi school students holding placards with messages in support of the former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia. | Twitter

Giving a befitting reply to BJP's claim that Delhi government is setting up “I love Manish Sisodia” desks in state-run schools as a show of support for the former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia whose is in CBI custody for five days, APP’s Atishi said in a tweet that, “No matter how many false allegations BJP makes, the love the children of Delhi have for Manish Sisodia, cannot be shaken."

In another tweet she said, "And the outpouring of love for Delhi's favorite teacher- Manish Sir- continues..."

Earlier on March 2, BJP's Praveen Shankar Kapoor tweeted tagging Delhi' Governor that Arvind Kejriwal’s government is crossing all limits and in order to get support for Manish Sisodia, setting up "I love Manish Sisodia" desks. He further urged the Governor to stop this activity.

In another tweet he claimed that the AAP is putting pressure on school kind to run a campaign to support the jailed minister Sisodia.

The Aam Aadmi Party has been sharing messages on social media allegedly written by students from schools in Delhi in support of Sisodia who held the portfolio for education.

The official Twitter handle of the AAP shared pictures of doodles which they claimed were made by Delhi students and said, "Students are proud of their Manish Chacha."

Former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia resigned from the Delhi Cabinet after he was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the now-scrapped Delhi liquor policy. Sisodia's five-day CBI custody is set to end tomorrow.