Who is Arun Ramchandra Pillai? Hyderabad-based businessman nabbed by ED in Delhi excise policy case |

Arun Ramchandra Pillai, a Hyderabad-based businessman, has recently made headlines after being arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection to the Delhi liquor policy case. But who exactly is Arun Pillai?

According to reports, Arun Pillai is a liquor businessman who has been accused of representing the 'South Group' of liquor traders in the Delhi liquor policy case. This case involves allegations of corruption in a new liquor policy that was scrapped within weeks after Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena recommended a CBI probe.

The Enforcement Directorate has accused Pillai and others of money laundering and illegal gratification to public servants in order to secure liquor licenses in Delhi. Pillai has denied any wrongdoing and has maintained his innocence.

Pillai is the eleventh person to be arrested in connection to the Delhi liquor policy case

Prior to his arrest, Pillai was questioned by the ED for several hours before being taken into custody under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). He is the eleventh person to be arrested in connection to the Delhi liquor policy case.

It is reported that the ED has also recorded the statement of former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister, Manish Sisodia, in connection to the case. Sisodia was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on February 26 and was sent to jail for two weeks on March 8. The ED's investigation into money-laundering allegations linked to the liquor policy case is seen as a precursor to Sisodia's potential arrest.

The Delhi liquor policy case has been a high-profile case that has implicated several individuals, including government officials and businessmen. The ED and CBI investigations have brought to light allegations of corruption and malfeasance in the issuance of liquor licences in Delhi.

