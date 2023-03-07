Delhi excise policy scam: ED nabs Hyderabad businessman Arun Pillai

Arun Pillai | Twitter

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday arrested a Hyderabad based businessman Arun Ramchandra Pillai in the Delhi excise policy scam case. TV reports stated that Pillai allegedly was frontman of BRS leader and Telangana CM KCR's daughter K Kavitha.

According to reports, Pillai represented the 'South Group' in meetings with other accused persons when policy was being devised and implemented.

A report in the India Today stated that Arun Pillai's alleged associate Abhishek Boinpalli was arrested in October 2022 by the CBI.

The two are being touted to be party to 'cartelizatiom' of South Lobby which was involved in lobbying businessmen and that Pillai used to receive commission and route it through his shell firm.

The South Lobby included K Kavitha and other leaders from YSR Congress in Andhra Pradesh. ED had accused Kavitha of holding 65% stake in a liquor company. The BRS leader was questioned by ED in her Hyderabad home in December last year.

Sisodia to be questioned

The ED will also question former jailed AAP leader Manish Sisodia in Tihar jail today.

Reports also stated that the central agency will also be interrogating Manish Sisodia inside Tihar jail. Sisodia, former Delhi deputy chief minister, was arrested by CBI in the case.

Both-- CBI and ED--are probing the case with the latter looking into money laundering part of the case.

This is a breaking story, further details awaited