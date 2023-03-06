Delhi excise policy case: Manish Sisodia's judicial custody extended till March 20 |

Former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was sent to judicial custody till March 20. He will be lodged in Delhi's Tihar Jail. Sisodia reached the Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi on Monday afternoon. Sisodia was earlier sent for extended 2-day custody on Saturday after his 5-day remand.

Manish Sisodia, a former deputy chief minister who was detained in a corruption case involving the now-cancelled excise policy on Feb 26. A Delhi court ordered the central investigation agency to turn him over on Monday after his custody period ended.

#WATCH | Delhi: AAP leader and former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia brought to Rouse Avenue Court at the end of his CBI remand, in Delhi excise policy case. pic.twitter.com/g0bB0kAS28 — ANI (@ANI) March 6, 2023

Sisodia claims mental harassment in prison

Moreover, Special Judge M K Nagpal instructed the CBI not to interview him repeatedly when Sisodia referred to it as “mental harassment".

“They are not using third-degree. But sitting for eight to nine hours and answering the same questions again and again, that too is mental harassment," Sisodia said.

Senior AAP leader, Sanjay Singh also claimed mental harassment

Sanjay Singh, a senior AAP leader, claimed on Sunday that Manish Sisodia, a former deputy chief minister of Delhi, was being mentally tormented by the CBI and was under pressure to sign documents that contained fabricated allegations in connection with the investigation.

“Manish Sisodia, who worked hard day and night to provide good education to 18 lakh children, whose education model is being hailed by the world… American President’s wife comes to India, she wants to see the schools built by Manish Sisodia and Arvind Kejriwal. Today, Manish Sisodia is being mentally harassed in CBI custody. They tell him that all allegations are provided in writing. You sign it," he said.

