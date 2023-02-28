BJP leader Ashish Shelar demands probe into Maharashtra's excise policy after Delhi scam

BJP leader Ashish Shelar | File Photo

After Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's arrest in Delhi liquor scam case, Mumbai BJP leader Ashish Shelar has levelled allegations that the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi government has also defrauded and made money from excise policy.

Shelar, in his tweet, wrote, "The manner in which Manish Sisodia is accused of extorting liquor in Delhi, The same was done by the then coalition government in Maharashtra during the same period."

He listed out the incentives of the MVA government's, which was led by Uddhav Thackeray, excise policy. He said that the policy exempted tax on foreign liquor and gave concession in license fee was given to bars and pubs. He also said that wine was allowed to be sold in grocery stores.

The saffron party leader then speculated if the threads of ongoing CBI probe has any connection to Maharashtra. " In Maharashtra, will the file of the concessions granted be opened? That is why Mr Arvind Kejriwal came for a visit? The then Thackeray government of alcoholics under suspicion," he tweeted.

Delhi Liquor Policy Scam

According to reports, the new excise policy had permitted each wholesaler to profit by at least 12% and each retailer to benefit by at least 185%. A further requirement of the policy was that each manufacturer should only work with one wholesaler at a time.

After the Delhi Lieutenant Governor (LG) suggested a CBI investigation into the suspected irregularities related to its execution, the policy came under the scrutiny of investigating agencies. 11 excise officials were also suspended by the LG.

Manish Sisodia, the deputy chief minister of Delhi, was probed and recently arested but his name did not figured in the CBI charge sheet.

The CBI in their FIR alleged that public servants recommended and took decisions pertaining to Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22 without approval of competent authority and intended to extend undue favours to licensees post tender.

