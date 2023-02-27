Delhi excise policy case: Arvind Kejriwal claims, 'Most CBI officers were against Manish Sisodia's arrest, acted under political pressure'

Delhi excise policy scam: CM Arvind Kejriwal claims, 'I'm told that most CBI officers were against Manish Sisodia's arrest' |

Following the arrest of Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia by the CBI, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal stated that there are a few officers in the CBI who do not want to arrest him. "I'm told that most CBI officers were opposed to Manish Sisodia's arrest," he said, claiming that the arrest was made due to "political pressure."

Sisodia underwent medical examination on Monday

Manish Sisodia, the deputy chief minister of Delhi, underwent a medical examination on Monday, and all of his vital signs were confirmed to be in the normal range. At 2:00 pm, he will be brought before the judge. After over eight hours of questioning by the CBI in connection with the Delhi Excise Policy Scam, he was taken into custody on Sunday.

AAP calls for nationwide protest

According to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), national protests are scheduled for today in response to Manish Sisodia's imprisonment in connection with the Delhi liquor policy issue. The party's national general secretary, Sandeep Pathak, has said that there will be protests today all over the country.

"The great Education Minister Manish Sisodia, who has shaped the future of lakhs of children of the country, has been arrested in a fake case. Against this, the Aam Aadmi Party will protest across the country tomorrow," Pathak said in a tweet.

Police personnel stationed in the capital

The CBI headquarters, where Sisodia is being held captive, has Delhi Police officers stationed there among other places.

Many Aam Aadmi Party members and sympathisers are expected to gather today outside the CBI office, according to a statement from the police.