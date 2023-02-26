Delhi liquor policy scam: Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia arrested by CBI after hours of grilling

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia | PTI

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has been arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation in a case pertaining to the liquor policy scam in the national capital.

Sisodia was grilled by the CBI at their headquarters in Delhi for several hours on Sunday. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader had visited Rajghat to offer prayers before his questioning began.

"I'm not afraid as I'm going to jail for doing the good deeds.Even if I am in jail for 7-8 months, don't feel sorry for me, be proud. PM Modi is scared of Kejriwal and AAP," Sisodia said while criticising the BJP-led central government.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Section 144 was imposed South District and entry towards CBI offices regulated to ensure law and order.

Massive protests still took place outside the CBI office and several AAP leaders were detained as well.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Arvind Kejriwal tweets in support of Sisodia

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted, "God is with you, Manish. The blessings of lakhs of children and their parents are with you. When you go to jail for the country and society, it is not a curse, it is a glory. I pray to God that you return from jail soon. Children, parents and all of us in Delhi will be waiting for you."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Sisodia was initially called last Sunday, but he requested a delay in his questioning because of the ongoing Budget process. As a result, the CBI invited him to appear on February 26. Sisodia also handles the Finance responsibility in the Delhi Cabinet.