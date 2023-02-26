Delhi excise policy: Heavy security deployed ahead of Manish Sisodia’s CBI questioning today, AAP raises arrest fears

Delhi: Heavy security in city ahead of Manish Sisodia’s CBI questioning today, AAP raises arrest fears | ANI

Before today's Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) interrogation of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in the liquor policy case, security has been stepped up outside his home by installing four-layer barricades and the deployment of the Rapid Action Force (RFA). As per media reports, Sisodia is anticipated to arrive at the CBI's headquarters on Lodhi Road in the heart of Delhi by 11 a.m.

"Going to CBI again today, will cooperate fully in the entire investigation. The love of lakhs of children and the blessings of crores of countrymen are with us. I don't care if I have to stay in jail for a few months. I am a follower of Bhagat Singh, Bhagat Singh was hanged for the country. It is a small thing to go to jail because of such false allegations." Manish tweeted from his Twitter account.

The central investigation agency has compiled a thorough list of inquiries for the deputy chief minister of Delhi.

Sisodia was called for inquiry on Sunday

Sisodia was initially called last Sunday, but he requested a delay in his questioning because of the ongoing Budget process. As a result, the CBI invited him to appear on February 26. Sisodia also handles the Finance responsibility in the Delhi Cabinet.