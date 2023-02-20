Delhi: CBI summons DCM Manish Sisodia for questioning on Sunday in liquor policy case

Delhi Excise policy case: CBI accepts Manish Sisodia's request, will send him a fresh summon | ANI

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is investigating the recently abandoned liquor policy of Delhi, has summoned Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia for questioning on Sunday.

Although Sisodia was scheduled to be interrogated yesterday, he requested additional time due to his work on the Delhi budget. Sisodia is responsible for the finance portfolio in the Arvind Kejriwal administration.

The agency agreed to his request and announced that a new date would be set.

