Delhi Excise policy case: CBI accepts Manish Sisodia's request, will send him a fresh summon | ANI

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has agreed to Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's request for extra time to join the investigation. Earlier in the day, Sisodia wrote a letter to the CBI seeking seven days' time.

Sisodia to receive fresh summons

Now, Sisodia will receive a new summons from the CBI with a new date to appear in court for the probe.

Sisodia has claimed that the BJP is operating behind the scenes.

He claimed that when he was asked to join the probe, he was preoccupied with finishing up the Delhi budget.

"I am a finance minister too. I have to prepare the Delhi Budget. It will be sent to the Centre for approval. The BJP is using the CBI to stop us in doing development. I have sought time," said Sisodia. Now as the CBI has accepted his request, he will be sent a fresh summon.

(With IANS inputs)